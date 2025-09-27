McAdam LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF $FLHY

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLHY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLHY opened at $24.52 on Friday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.