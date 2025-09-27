McAdam LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF $NUMG

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

NUMG opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $410.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

