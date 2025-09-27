Meredith Wealth Planning Buys 313 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VXUS stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

