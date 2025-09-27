Meredith Wealth Planning Buys 830 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.77 and a 200-day moving average of $295.64. The company has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.