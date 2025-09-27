Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,165 Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF $PNQI

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $56.04 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $831.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

