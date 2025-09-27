Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 475 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,512.4% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 5,216,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072,082 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,647.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,953,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,953.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 582,615 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,388,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 368,491 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $64.67.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

