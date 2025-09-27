Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Methanex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Report on Methanex

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.55. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $808.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.