Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) versus Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mingteng International and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mingteng International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Autoliv 0 5 10 2 2.82

Autoliv has a consensus price target of $125.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.37%. Given Autoliv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Mingteng International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.6% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mingteng International and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mingteng International N/A N/A N/A Autoliv 6.83% 30.73% 8.86%

Risk & Volatility

Mingteng International has a beta of -1.86, meaning that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mingteng International and Autoliv”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mingteng International $10.12 million 6.76 -$5.68 million N/A N/A Autoliv $10.39 billion 0.93 $647.00 million $9.14 13.71

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Mingteng International.

Summary

Autoliv beats Mingteng International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mingteng International

Mingteng International Corporation Inc. engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts. The company also produces molds for new energy electric vehicle motor drive systems, battery pack systems, and engineering hydraulic components. It serves automobile, construction machinery, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wuxi, China.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

