MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 3.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 38.9%

BATS:ITA opened at $205.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $198.47.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

