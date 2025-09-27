MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,758,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,535,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $110.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $91.91 and a 52-week high of $111.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

