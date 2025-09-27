MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $387,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF $PNQI

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $56.04 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

