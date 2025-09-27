MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,963 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

