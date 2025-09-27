MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,192 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

