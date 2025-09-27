MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

