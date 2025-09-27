MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 168.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 33,784 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.