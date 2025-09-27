Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,307 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 839,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 838,892 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,058,000 after purchasing an additional 819,212 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.