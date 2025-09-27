Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

