Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 314 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $88.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

