Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 544 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $292.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.27 and a 200-day moving average of $272.73.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

