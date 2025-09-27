Motive Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 324,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,506,000 after buying an additional 24,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $664.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $670.55. The company has a market cap of $669.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $647.76 and a 200-day moving average of $603.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

