Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.86 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.64 ($0.13). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 9.81 ($0.13), with a volume of 585,587 shares changing hands.

Nanoco Group Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of £17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.86.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

