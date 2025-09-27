Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $7.49. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 170,585 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.5%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Chris Kocinski bought 6,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,400. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5,270.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 43.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 199,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

