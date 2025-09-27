Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $7.49. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 170,585 shares changing hands.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.5%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5,270.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 43.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 199,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares in the last quarter.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.