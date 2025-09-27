New Insight Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

New Insight Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $576.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.48. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $602.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

