New Insight Wealth Advisors Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

New Insight Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $610.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $733.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $615.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.89 and its 200-day moving average is $552.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

