NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.16 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 71.50 ($0.96). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 71.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 708,535 shares traded.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRR

NewRiver REIT Stock Down 0.6%

Insider Buying and Selling at NewRiver REIT

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77. The company has a market capitalization of £305.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.16.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman sold 66,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70, for a total value of £46,437.30. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.