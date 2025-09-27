Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,840 iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,549,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,129,000 after buying an additional 292,267 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,002,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,901,000 after acquiring an additional 257,275 shares during the last quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. now owns 1,749,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,087,000 after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,506.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,226,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

