Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,951 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,230,000.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $66.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

