Norden Group LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

Norden Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 254.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 30,456 shares during the last quarter.

QLD opened at $135.31 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $138.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

