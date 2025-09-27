Norden Group LLC Sells 102 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $301.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.73. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $322.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

