Norden Group LLC Sells 14,320 Shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF $JSMD

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.17. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

