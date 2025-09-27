North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $150,000 Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust $FXE

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 72.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,839.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Shares of FXE opened at $108.02 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a one year low of $94.08 and a one year high of $110.01. The company has a market cap of $550.90 million, a P/E ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.57.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

