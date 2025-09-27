North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 4,400 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. $MITK

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,694,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

MITK opened at $9.93 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

