North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,539,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 38.9%

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $205.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.36 and a 200-day moving average of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

