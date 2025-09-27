North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 782,774 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $28,477,000 after buying an additional 587,822 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $23,183,000 after buying an additional 311,966 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 592,040 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 290,367 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,798 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $87,959,000 after acquiring an additional 256,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 750,485 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 226,696 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.76 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

