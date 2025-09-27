NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 2,924 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 519,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,786.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ANGL opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.