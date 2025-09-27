Novem Group Decreases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Novem Group lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

COWZ opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

