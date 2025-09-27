Novem Group Grows Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Novem Group increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 164,435 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,919 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS NEAR opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

