Novem Group Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Novem Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,797,000 after purchasing an additional 941,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,230,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,024,000 after acquiring an additional 174,417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,996,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,006,000 after acquiring an additional 229,667 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,745,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 55,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,915,000 after acquiring an additional 207,810 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $67.75 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

