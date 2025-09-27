Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

IVV stock opened at $664.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $670.55. The company has a market cap of $669.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $647.76 and a 200 day moving average of $603.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

