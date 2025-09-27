Old Port Advisors Has $2.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

