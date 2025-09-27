Old Port Advisors Sells 249 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,354,000 after acquiring an additional 279,859 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,992,000 after buying an additional 147,169 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

