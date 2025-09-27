One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Purchases 78,702 Shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,702 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 497,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,007,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 576,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 107,132 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

PXH opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.