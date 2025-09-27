One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF $PSCE

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $495,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

