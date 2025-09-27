ORG Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $59.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

