ORG Partners LLC Has $759,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

