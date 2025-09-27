ORG Partners LLC Has $856,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.