ORG Partners LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,854,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,619,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,740,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,133,000 after purchasing an additional 260,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,823,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,739,000 after purchasing an additional 133,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,705 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

