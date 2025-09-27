ORG Partners LLC Has $944,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 530,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 189,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after buying an additional 24,510 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.89 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

