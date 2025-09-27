ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after acquiring an additional 973,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after acquiring an additional 493,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $464.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $473.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

