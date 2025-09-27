ORG Partners LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $25.14 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

